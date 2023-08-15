Former President Trump responds to Fulton County indictment, calls on supporters in legal battle

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “Justice and the rule of law is officially dead in America.” That’s what Former President Donald Trump said in response to the Fulton County indictment that named him and several of his allies.

The former president took to his website to respond to the indictment charging him with racketeering and 12 other felonies related to his alleged attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.

“This marks the fourth act of election interference by crooked Joe Biden and the communist Democrats who are absolutely destroying our country,” Trump said.

On his website, the former president asked for financial contributions as he faces four indictments across three states and the District of Columbia.

This marks the fourth act of election interference in an attempt to keep the White House under Crooked Joe’s control and jail his single greatest opponent of the 2024 election. Even as I face the threat of multiple lifetimes in prison as an innocent man, I will never surrender our mission to save America, because the fate of our entire nation hangs in the balance in this election.

“They know they can’t beat me in a fair fight at the ballot box so they’re weaponizing the legal system to try and defeat me,” Trump said.

According to polling site FiveThirtyEight, after indictments were brought against the former president in New York City over alleged financial crimes in early April, his poll numbers shot up around 4% the following week. He experienced a modest 1% bump after federal charges were levied against him out of D.C. in early August.

