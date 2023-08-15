Fulton County courthouse becomes the site of another moment in history

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The courthouse in which former President Donald Trump has been indicted on charges of attempting to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election is one of the South’s most historic landmarks.

The Lewis R. Slaton Courthouse opened in 1914 and was designed, according to Fulton County records, by noted Atlanta architect A. Ten Eyck Brown, who also designed the Miami-Dade courthouse.

It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980. The building fronts on Pryor Street and Martin Luther King, Jr Drive and is part of a justice complex that includes two other buildings.

Slaton was a Fulton County district attorney who prosecuted some of Atlanta’s most famous cases in his three decades as DA, including Wayne Williams, who was convicted of two murders in the case of Atlanta’s missing and murdered children.

On March 11, 2005, rape suspect Brian Nichols overpowered a courthouse deputy, took her gun from a lockbox and shot and killed Superior Court Judge Rowland Barnes; his court reporter, Julie Brandau; a Fulton County sheriff’s deputy and later an ICE special agent. The 26-hour manhunt that followed captured the nation’s attention, and Nichols was eventually apprehended in Duluth, Georgia, after holding resident Ashley Smith hostage for several hours.

In 2009, Fulton County undertook a $20 million restoration of the courthouse. The restoration used the terracotta stonework and return the roof to its original slate material. The project was funded by the county’s Urban Redevelopment Bond. The project was completed in August 2021.

In 2022, the façade restoration received an award of excellence for historic preservation by the Atlanta Urban Design Commission.

