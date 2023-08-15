Back to School
Fulton County courthouse becomes the site of another moment in history

The Lewis R. Slaton Courthouse opened in 1914 and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.
District Attorney Fani Willis has said charges would come in August if she decides to former president Donald Trump. Security barriers were placed outside Fulton County Courthouse ahead of the news of the possible indictments.(Atlanta News First)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The courthouse in which former President Donald Trump has been indicted on charges of attempting to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election is one of the South’s most historic landmarks.

The Lewis R. Slaton Courthouse opened in 1914 and was designed, according to Fulton County records, by noted Atlanta architect A. Ten Eyck Brown, who also designed the Miami-Dade courthouse.

It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980. The building fronts on Pryor Street and Martin Luther King, Jr Drive and is part of a justice complex that includes two other buildings.

Slaton was a Fulton County district attorney who prosecuted some of Atlanta’s most famous cases in his three decades as DA, including Wayne Williams, who was convicted of two murders in the case of Atlanta’s missing and murdered children.

‘We have an announcement’ | Fulton DA Willis launches fundraising website
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a photo at her office, Feb. 24,...

On March 11, 2005, rape suspect Brian Nichols overpowered a courthouse deputy, took her gun from a lockbox and shot and killed Superior Court Judge Rowland Barnes; his court reporter, Julie Brandau; a Fulton County sheriff’s deputy and later an ICE special agent. The 26-hour manhunt that followed captured the nation’s attention, and Nichols was eventually apprehended in Duluth, Georgia, after holding resident Ashley Smith hostage for several hours.

In 2009, Fulton County undertook a $20 million restoration of the courthouse. The restoration used the terracotta stonework and return the roof to its original slate material. The project was funded by the county’s Urban Redevelopment Bond. The project was completed in August 2021.

FULL COVERAGE OF DONALD TRUMP/GEORGIA INVESTIGATION

In 2022, the façade restoration received an award of excellence for historic preservation by the Atlanta Urban Design Commission.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

