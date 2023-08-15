Georgia nonprofit wants to wipe $30k per student loan borrower for 3 metro Atlanta communities | How to apply

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia nonprofit is working to help student loan borrowers in three key metro Atlanta communities pay down their debt as millions prepare for payments to resume.

The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta announced the launch of their Student Loan Debt Pilot program — a reverse scholarship for students from Fair Oaks in South Cobb, College Park, and East Point in South Fulton and Thomasville.

The program offers up to $30,000 in student debt relief and aims to mitigate the impact of student loan debt in marginalized communities, according to the foundation’s website.

“People are going to college for really specific reasons, and generally, it’s for a better life and to better their family and their future. They’re signing up for student debt because that’s the only way they can pay for school,” said Lauren Thomas Priest, program officer for the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta. “We need to make sure we’re not signing future students up for huge debt loads but we also need to address those of us who carry huge student debt loads now, because we’re starting to see families with two or even three generations that hold student debt, and what that sets them up for is the opposite of generational wealth.”

More than 1.6 million Georgia residents carry a total of $65 billion in total student loan debt, according to a study from the Chamber of Commerce. The average borrower owes nearly $40,500 — the third-highest number in the nation.

“Targeted to serve residents in our three neighborhoods of focus who hold student loan debt, this program will eliminate a number of selected residents’ student debt burden, allowing them to reduce their debt and increase their ability to build wealth,” the foundation wrote.

The nonprofit said debt relief payments will go directly to loan providers, not borrowers, and will be limited to $30,000 per borrower.

Interested applicants should plan to complete an online profile on the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta’s website and then access the application here by Sept. 15.

If you would like to donate, please contact the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta Philanthropy team here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.