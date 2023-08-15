Back to School
Georgia volunteers on the ground helping families in Maui

“We are just trying to be that emotional and spiritual support for people.”
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Burned down structures, some have lost their lives, more than 4,000 people need emergency shelter, others are still missing.

“I think anyone who has a conversation with someone who has been impacted by these fires, who is still trying to search and locate loved ones. It is hard to find the right words to say,” said Evan Peterson Regional, Communications Manager with the American Red Cross of Georgia.

It takes a crew of people and therapy animals to go into a space where the unthinkable happened and be the first to offer someone a hot meal or a safe place to sleep, some kind of comfort. The American Red Cross is in Maui now. They had crews there before the wildfires now the numbers have grown. Volunteers from Georgia are included in the mix.

“There is an active investigation, there is still search and rescue happening and firefighters, believe it or not, are still putting out hotspots in isolated areas,” said Peterson, “We are being very intentional about how we are going in to help people.”

Volunteers are helping with everything from mental health help to sheltering and logistics. There is a blood shortfall right now. In the summer months, donations drop and those donations go to help people after disaster. A spokesperson from the American Red Cross tells me they have had fewer blood donations in the last two months than needed.

American Red Cross tells us they are anticipating having volunteers on the ground in Maui through March.

