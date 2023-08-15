Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

At least 13 bodies found in freezers in Mexico

Police are shown at a crime scene in the city of Poza Rica in Veracruz state, Mexico, on Monday.
Police are shown at a crime scene in the city of Poza Rica in Veracruz state, Mexico, on Monday.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - At least 13 bodies have been found in freezers in two buildings in the city of Poza Rica in Mexico’s Veracruz state, according to a statement released on Monday from Veronica Hernandez Giadans, Attorney General of the state of Veracruz.

Six suspects have been detained, the statement said.

An investigation into the incident has begun, and Mexico’s General Directorate of Expert Services carried out field and laboratory criminalistic tests to find the suspects, he said.

Police, prosecutors and experts are carrying out corresponding investigations into the incident, the statement said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is not right’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
‘This is not right:’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a photo at her office, Feb. 24,...
‘We have an announcement’ | Fulton DA Willis launches fundraising website
Have you seen this man?
Police seek help identifying ATV driver in Henry County hit-and-run
Bullet hole in apartment door.
Gwinnett County woman shot after knocking on neighbor’s door, per family
Former President Donald Trump arrives to board his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National...
Trump asking to put on hold January 6 lawsuit because of criminal charges

Latest News

Yellow-legged hornet
Invasive hornet spotted in Georgia for the very first time, officials warn
Ten driverless cars stalled, creating gridlock on Friday. (KGO, JEFFREY BILBREY, X, @CRUISE,...
Driverless cars stall, causing traffic jam in San Francisco
Donald Trump, left, and Young Thug, right.
What do Donald Trump and Young Thug have in common?
Ten driverless cars stalled, creating gridlock on Friday. (KGO, JEFFREY BILBREY, X, @CRUISE,...
Driverless cars stall, causing traffic jam in San Francisco