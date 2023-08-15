Lopez thrives in fill-in role as Fried, Braves roll past struggling Yankees, 11-3

ATLANTA (AP) — Max Fried allowed two runs in his first home start since coming off the injured list, Nicky Lopez drove in three runs with three hits in a fill-in role, and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Yankees 11-3.

Eddie Rosario drove in four runs with three hits, including a two-run homer, in Atlanta’s 15-hit attack.

New York, in last place in the AL East, was handed its third consecutive loss.

The Yankees, who haven’t missed the playoffs since 2016, began the night five games back of the AL’s last wild card berth.

UP NEXT

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said struggling RHP Luis Severino (2-7, 8.06) will make a traditional start, without an opener, when he faces Braves RHP Bryce Elder (8-4, 3.64) on Tuesday night. Severino followed an opener in his last appearance, allowing four runs in two-plus innings and took the loss in Wednesday’s 9-2 loss at the Chicago White Sox.

