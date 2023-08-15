Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Madonna announces rescheduled Atlanta date after illness forces postponement

A “serious bacterial infection” announced in June forced Madonna to postpone her...
A “serious bacterial infection” announced in June forced Madonna to postpone her career-spanning Celebration tour.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A “serious bacterial infection” announced in June forced Madonna to postpone her career-spanning Celebration tour.

Good news for fans across the globe, including right here in Atlanta. The 64-year-old singer said she’ll be at State Farm Arena on April 1, 2024. That is about seven months later than her original Sept. 5 date.

Tickets for the previously scheduled shows will be honored on the new dates. If you are unable to attend the new date, refunds are available at the point of purchase, Live Nation said.

The Celebration Tour will officially kick off with four sold-out shows in London this October, followed by shows across Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands throughout the remainder of 2023, according to a news release from Live Nation. The North American leg will begin on December 13th in Brooklyn at Barclays Center.

For a full list of tour dates, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is not right’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
‘This is not right:’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a photo at her office, Feb. 24,...
‘We have an announcement’ | Fulton DA Willis launches fundraising website
Bullet hole in apartment door.
Gwinnett County woman shot after knocking on neighbor’s door, per family
Have you seen this man?
Police seek help identifying ATV driver in Henry County hit-and-run
Former President Donald Trump arrives to board his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National...
Trump asking to put on hold January 6 lawsuit because of criminal charges

Latest News

A woman who was found shot to death near Mercedes-Benz Stadium has been identified.
Woman found shot to death near Mercedes-Benz Stadium identified
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and Former President Donald Trump, right.
Gov. Kemp responds to Trump’s new claim of election fraud after Fulton County indictment
A taxi driver was rushed to the hospital overnight in critical condition after being shot while...
Atlanta taxi driver shot in cab in Old Fourth Ward neighborhood
The Georgia Department of Agriculture wants you to be on the lookout for an invasive insect.
Invasive hornet spotted in Georgia for the very first time, officials warn
Yellow-legged hornet
Invasive hornet spotted in Georgia for the very first time, officials warn