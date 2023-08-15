Madonna announces rescheduled Atlanta date after illness forces postponement

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A “serious bacterial infection” announced in June forced Madonna to postpone her career-spanning Celebration tour.

Good news for fans across the globe, including right here in Atlanta. The 64-year-old singer said she’ll be at State Farm Arena on April 1, 2024. That is about seven months later than her original Sept. 5 date.

Tickets for the previously scheduled shows will be honored on the new dates. If you are unable to attend the new date, refunds are available at the point of purchase, Live Nation said.

The Celebration Tour will officially kick off with four sold-out shows in London this October, followed by shows across Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands throughout the remainder of 2023, according to a news release from Live Nation. The North American leg will begin on December 13th in Brooklyn at Barclays Center.

