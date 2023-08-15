Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Madonna reschedules tour after ICU stay; North American dates kick off this December

Honoree Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019....
Honoree Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019. Madonna has rescheduled her North American “Celebration Tour” dates following a “serious bacterial infection” that led to her hospitalization in an intensive care unit for several days in June. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The North American leg of Madonna‘s rescheduled Celebration Tour will kick off in Brooklyn, New York, in a matter of months.

In June, Madonna suffered what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection” that led to her hospitalization in an intensive care unit for several days. The North American leg of her Celebration Tour was originally scheduled to start July 15 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and to run through October 8 in Las Vegas. It was postponed as she recovered.

Her tour will now start on October 14, at London’s O2 Arena.

On Tuesday, Live Nation announced that the majority of Madonna’s North American tour dates have been rescheduled. They immediately follow a stint in the U.K. and Europe, kicking off on December 13 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and running through April 24, 2024, when it will conclude at Mexico City’s Palacio de los Deportes.

Dates in San Francisco, Las Vegas and Phoenix — as well as Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Nashville, Tennessee — have been canceled due to scheduling conflicts. Refunds will be available at point of purchase.

At the time of the initial tour postponement, Madonna shared a message on Instagram. “I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” the pop superstar wrote. “My focus now is on my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can.”

Her manager, Guy Oseary, originally broke the news. Madonna “developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU,” he wrote on Instagram. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is not right’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
‘This is not right:’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Bullet hole in apartment door.
Gwinnett County woman shot after knocking on neighbor’s door, per family
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a photo at her office, Feb. 24,...
‘We have an announcement’ | Fulton DA Willis launches fundraising website
Former President Donald Trump arrives to board his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National...
Trump asking to put on hold January 6 lawsuit because of criminal charges
Have you seen this man?
Police seek help identifying ATV driver in Henry County hit-and-run

Latest News

The owner of Flavors of Hawaii who is doing something special for the state where he grew up.
Cobb County business helping Hawaii wildfire survivors
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at a news conference as the House...
McCarthy floats stopgap funding to prevent a government shutdown at the end of next month
Pawfficer Fuzz frequently visits schools, libraries, churches, and other public places to...
Police cat ‘Pawfficer Fuzz’ makes friends at center for children with autism
The men got away with multiple cell phones but were caught on a private camera.
Atlanta police looking for people of interest in robberies
Donald Trump
Former President Trump responds to Fulton County indictment, calls on supporters in legal battle