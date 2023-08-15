Back to School
Meadows trying to move Fulton County case to federal court

By CNN
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) - Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is seeking to move the Fulton County, Georgia, prosecution against him to federal court so that he can try to get the case dismissed under federal law, according to court filings.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

