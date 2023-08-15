Meadows trying to move Fulton County case to federal court

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) - Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is seeking to move the Fulton County, Georgia, prosecution against him to federal court so that he can try to get the case dismissed under federal law, according to court filings.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

RELATED: Special prosecutor will examine actions of Georgia’s lieutenant governor in Trump election meddling

RELATED: Former President Trump responds to Fulton County indictment, calls on supporters in legal battle

RELATED: Gov. Kemp responds to Trump’s new claim of election fraud after Fulton County indictment

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.