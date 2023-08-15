Metro Atlanta business helps senior citizens work as caretakers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Metro Atlanta business is providing jobs to senior citizens as caretakers for other seniors.

Seniors Helping Seniors Northwest Atlanta Owner Terri Haswell called it the ideal working relationship that helps everyone involved.

“Having a senior come alongside another senior, a less active counterpart, they have that peer-to-peer relationship. They get it. It’s more empathy than sympathy,” Haswell said.

Haswell also pointed to the importance of employing senior citizens.

She said it gives them an opportunity to secure a job to keep them moving while also making money and without competing against a younger workforce.

“They’re an overlooked sector of the workforce. They have so much wisdom, so much experience. They’ve got work ethic. They want to do something,” Haswell said.

Susan Franzini is a caretaker for Seniors Helping Seniors Northwest Atlanta and said she enjoys helping others.

“Because I’m a senior citizen and I am very social and I like being with people,” she said. “I didn’t want a job where you stay home on the computer. I wanted to be with people.”

If you’re a senior citizen looking for a job or looking for a caretaker, you can contact Seniors Helping Seniors Northwest Atlanta.

