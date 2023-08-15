Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Metro Atlanta Kroger gets satisfactory follow-up visit after rat infestation cleared up

The Kroger on South Atlanta Road in Smyrna was dealing with a rat infestation that Atlanta News...
The Kroger on South Atlanta Road in Smyrna was dealing with a rat infestation that Atlanta News First uncovered in early August. The next day, workers cleaned the loading dock area and patched up holes to keep out rodents.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta Kroger was given a positive follow-up visit after clearing up a rat infestation, according to the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

The Kroger on South Atlanta Road in Smyrna was dealing with a rat infestation that Atlanta News First uncovered in early August. The next day, workers cleaned the loading dock area and patched up holes to keep out rodents. Contaminated products from the store were taken to the landfill.

During the Monday follow-up visit, inspectors did not find any evidence of rats. The Georgia Department of Agriculture said the store made all the required improvements to keep pests out.

The store did get a minor violation for a malfunctioning door to the walk-in freezer, which Kroger is getting a replacement for, according to the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is not right’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
‘This is not right:’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Bullet hole in apartment door.
Gwinnett County woman shot after knocking on neighbor’s door, per family
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a photo at her office, Feb. 24,...
‘We have an announcement’ | Fulton DA Willis launches fundraising website
Former President Donald Trump arrives to board his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National...
Trump asking to put on hold January 6 lawsuit because of criminal charges
Have you seen this man?
Police seek help identifying ATV driver in Henry County hit-and-run

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump and 18 allies have been indicted in Georgia over efforts to...
Here’s when Trump, his allies must surrender by in Fulton County
Coffee County residents react to Trump indictment
‘It’s unreal what’s happening:’ Coffee County residents react to Trump indictment
Seniors Helping Seniors Northwest Atlanta Owner Terri Haswell called it the ideal working...
Metro Atlanta business helps senior citizens work as caretakers
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said she plans to try all 19 defendants together.
What's next following Trump's Fulton County indictment?