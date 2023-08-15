Metro Atlanta Kroger gets satisfactory follow-up visit after rat infestation cleared up

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta Kroger was given a positive follow-up visit after clearing up a rat infestation, according to the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

The Kroger on South Atlanta Road in Smyrna was dealing with a rat infestation that Atlanta News First uncovered in early August. The next day, workers cleaned the loading dock area and patched up holes to keep out rodents. Contaminated products from the store were taken to the landfill.

During the Monday follow-up visit, inspectors did not find any evidence of rats. The Georgia Department of Agriculture said the store made all the required improvements to keep pests out.

The store did get a minor violation for a malfunctioning door to the walk-in freezer, which Kroger is getting a replacement for, according to the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

