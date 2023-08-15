Organization helping young adults with special needs gets a big surprise

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Creative Enterprises in Forsyth County has made a name for itself helping young adults with special needs, but now they are being stretched thin on resources.

With a building that is no longer big enough and a growing waitlist, the Atlanta News First Surprise Squad decided it was time to step up to help this organization.

Many parents have seen their children find great success and growth through Creative Enterprises.

“It’s a safe place for him to come and grow and learn to be a responsible adult and gain skills to help him throughout his life,” said Rosalind Atkins.

Working to promote love and learning, young adults with special needs receive education and skills training.

“Jordan needs community and they’re helping him with his first job,” said parent Taylor Vickers.

At the heart of the organization is Lisa Bennett.

“So, when I was 16, I was watching Marcus Welby MD, most people don’t remember that, but on his show, he had a little boy with Down Syndrome,” said Bennett. “From then on, I have just been hooked.”

Bennett spent 35 years in special education programs throughout Forsyth and Gwinnett County Schools. Six years ago, she found herself at Creative Enterprises, a journey that almost didn’t happen when she was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“I felt like God had said, you know, I’m gonna let you live, even though you shouldn’t have, but this is what I want you to do,” said Bennett.

Starting with six people, Creative Enterprises has now grown to one hundred, with even more prospective members on a waiting list as they try to raise money for a new building next door.

That is where the Atlanta News First Surprise Squad came in, with help from Beaver Toyota and United Community Bank.

United Community Bank donated $2000 towards the expansion efforts. Creative Enterprises has set a goal to raise one million dollars to get started on their new building.

“You know, it’s hard to have special needs, kids, I’m gonna cry,” said parent Rhonda Adams. “He wants the same thing every other child wants.”

If you would like to help, you can donate at buildcreative.org. If you know of someone doing great things for the community, let us know at surprisesquad@atlantanewsfirst.com.

