Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Police issue Amber Alert for 14-year-old girl in Texas

The teenager was reported missing on Aug. 13, according to authorities.
The teenager was reported missing on Aug. 13, according to authorities.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a teenager who is believed to be in “immediate danger.”

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the Stafford Police Department issued the alert for 14-year-old Jasmin Murff.

Officials said the teenager has been missing since Aug. 13.

The white female is 5 feet tall, weighs 130 pounds and has dark hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown zip-up hooded sweatshirt and brown paisley pants.

Law enforcement said it’s believed that the girl is “in grave or immediate danger.”

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert should call Stafford police at 281-261-3950.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is not right’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
‘This is not right:’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Mugshot: Clarence Boyington
2 trapped in car after multi-vehicle crash in Dunwoody, police say
Have you seen this man?
Police seek help identifying ATV driver in Henry County hit-and-run
Monday will be very hot
First Alert | Monday features the hottest-feeling afternoon of the summer
A lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Clayton County court says health professionals at Southern...
Baby decapitated during birth at Riverdale hospital, lawsuit alleges

Latest News

President Joe Biden arrives on Air Force One at Roland R. Wright International Guard Base,...
US, Japan, South Korea to announce deeper defense cooperation at Camp David summit
In this photo released by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, firefighters work to stop a fire from...
Fiery crash scatters exploding propane bottles across Mississippi highway, driver survives
Emergency personnel conduct searches in properties destroyed by wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii...
LIVE: Hawaii governor giving update on deadly wildfires
The indictments came after an almost two-year-long investigation.
10 indictments approved in Fulton County’s 2020 Georgia election interference investigation