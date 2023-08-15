READ: Former President Donald Trump’s indictment in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After more than two years of investigations, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has released a set of legal charges against former President Donald Trump.

Trump, along with 18 other people, has been indicted on several state charges. Trump was assigned 13 of the 41 total charges, including racketeering and several conspiracy counts.

The charges stem from alleged efforts by the nation’s 45th president to overturn the outcome of Georgia’s 2020 election, an election that saw Joe Biden win the Peach State by just over 11,000 votes.

Read the full indictment here:

In 2021, Willis announced her office’s investigation into alleged attempts by Trump to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election and then sat a special grand jury with subpoena power in Fulton County in May 2022. In court filings, Willis has alleged “a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.”

Trump had zeroed in on the county after he lost Georgia by a slim margin in the November 2020 general election. In phone calls to state election officials and in public comments, Trump made claims of widespread election fraud in Fulton.

Actions he took as he tried to overturn his election loss, including a phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, led Willis to open an ongoing investigation into whether Trump and others illegally meddled in the state’s election.

Atlanta News First is committed to bringing you the most extensive, fair and balanced coverage of former President Donald Trump’s historic indictment in Fulton County.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.