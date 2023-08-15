Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

READ: Former President Donald Trump’s indictment in Fulton County

The nation’s 45th president is facing a series of legal charges from the first-term DA from metro Atlanta.
Explainer: Former President Donald Trump's alleged fake electors in Georgia
By Tim Darnell and Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After more than two years of investigations, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has released a set of legal charges against former President Donald Trump.

FULL COVERAGE OF DONALD TRUMP/GEORGIA INVESTIGATION

Trump, along with 18 other people, has been indicted on several state charges. Trump was assigned 13 of the 41 total charges, including racketeering and several conspiracy counts.

The charges stem from alleged efforts by the nation’s 45th president to overturn the outcome of Georgia’s 2020 election, an election that saw Joe Biden win the Peach State by just over 11,000 votes.

Read the full indictment here:

In 2021, Willis announced her office’s investigation into alleged attempts by Trump to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election and then sat a special grand jury with subpoena power in Fulton County in May 2022. In court filings, Willis has alleged “a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.”

Trump had zeroed in on the county after he lost Georgia by a slim margin in the November 2020 general election. In phone calls to state election officials and in public comments, Trump made claims of widespread election fraud in Fulton.

Actions he took as he tried to overturn his election loss, including a phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, led Willis to open an ongoing investigation into whether Trump and others illegally meddled in the state’s election.

Atlanta News First is committed to bringing you the most extensive, fair and balanced coverage of former President Donald Trump’s historic indictment in Fulton County.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is not right’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
‘This is not right:’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a photo at her office, Feb. 24,...
‘We have an announcement’ | Fulton DA Willis launches fundraising website
Have you seen this man?
Police seek help identifying ATV driver in Henry County hit-and-run
Bullet hole in apartment door.
Gwinnett County woman shot after knocking on neighbor’s door, per family
Former President Donald Trump arrives to board his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National...
Trump asking to put on hold January 6 lawsuit because of criminal charges

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. A...
Grand jury hears from witnesses through the night in Fulton County
District Attorney Fani Willis has said charges would come in August if she decides to former...
Fulton County courthouse becomes the site of another moment in history
Former President Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York for Manhattan Criminal Court, where he...
Here are the 19 people named in the sweeping indictments against Donald Trump
County Clerk Che Alexander departs the courtroom of Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert...
WATCH: DA Fani Willis speaks about Fulton County indictment against Trump, others