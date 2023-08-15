Back to School
Storm damage reported across Grantville following Tuesday storm

Storm damage has been reported in Grantville following a stormy Tuesday, according to Coweta County fire department officials.
Storm damage has been reported in Grantville following a stormy Tuesday, according to Coweta County fire department officials.(MGN)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GRANTVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Storm damage has been reported in Grantville following a stormy Tuesday, according to Coweta County fire department officials.

Two houses with downed trees on them were reported in the 600 block of Griffin Street. In Downtown Grantville, there are downed trees across a railroad, which fire department officials said would be cleared by CSX. Several large trees are also down on Highway 29 at Stokes Street. Public works is working to clear those, officials said. The Georgia Department of Transportation also cleared trees on Highway 29 at Loneoak Street.

Fire department officials said power is out in the area.

It took officials an hour and a half to get all the calls in the area handled, according to the fire department.

Atlanta News First has a crew headed to Grantville to learn more. This is a developing story.

