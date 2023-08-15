Taxi driver shot in stomach while driving in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A taxi driver was rushed to the hospital overnight after being shot in northeast Atlanta.

It happened on Angier Avenue and Central Park Place just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Atlanta police say the taxi driver, a middle-aged man, was shot in the stomach and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Atlanta News First is working to find out if there were any customers in the taxi at the time of the shooting. Our news crew that responded to the scene reported seeing the passenger side window shot out of the taxi.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-658-6666 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

