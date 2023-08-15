Back to School
Here’s when Trump, his allies must surrender by in Fulton County

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said former President Donald Trump and 18 others charged alongside him have nearly two weeks to surrender.

“I am giving the defendants the opportunity to voluntarily surrender no later than noon on Friday, the 25th day of August 2023,” Willis said in a news conference shortly before midnight Monday.

Willis said she plans to try all 19 defendants together. She said she will ask for a trial to start within six months but added that scheduling decisions will be made by a judge.

She said the defendants are charged with conspiring to allow Trump “to seize the presidential term of office beginning on Jan. 20, 2021.”

