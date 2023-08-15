Truth Social could get Trump in trouble

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Donald Trump posted that Georgia’s former lieutenant governor shouldn’t testify before the Fulton County Grand Jury investigating the former president.

The post, or “truth,” on Truth Social came right before Geoff Duncan’s testimony and just hours before the grand jury returned an indictment of Trump and 18 codefendants.

“I am reading reports that failed former Lt. Governor of Georgia, Jeff Duncan [sic], will be testifying before the Fulton County grand jury. He shouldn’t,” Trump posted Monday.

Georgia has a law against influencing witnesses, but charging the felony requires more than just saying someone shouldn’t testify.

Georgia Code 16-10-93 states, “A person who, with intent to deter a witness from testifying freely, fully and truthfully to any matter pending in any court, in any administrative proceeding, or before a grand jury, communicates, directly or indirectly, to such witness any threat of injury or damage to the person, property, or employment of the witness or to the person, property, or employment of any relative or associate of the witness or who offers or delivers any benefit, reward, or consideration to such witness or to a relative or associate of the witness shall, upon conviction thereof, be punished by imprisonment for not less than one nor more than five years.”

There’s another section that says, “It shall be unlawful for any person knowingly to use intimidation, physical force, or threats; to persuade another person by means of corruption or to attempt to do so; or to engage in misleading conduct toward another person with intent to: Influence, delay, or prevent the testimony of any person in an official proceeding.”

Whether or not the Trump post fits into the definition of influencing witnesses in Georgia’s criminal code, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis could bring it up in the bond hearing when the former president goes before a judge. The judge could deny bail or further admonish Trump to refrain from attempting to influence witnesses as a bond condition.

