What charges is Donald Trump facing in Georgia?

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Just moments after the grand jury foreperson handed up the findings to the judge, reports circulated that there were 10 Fulton County indictments against the former president. In reality--there is only one. That indictment has 41 counts in total.

A count represents a criminal offense, outlining the charge. The indictment lists 13 charges against former president Donald Trump specifically. The most notable are RICO, solicitation, and conspiracy.

What makes the Georgia case much different from the three other cases is that a RICO conviction in Fulton County would result in mandatory jail time.

Monday night’s confusion on the multiple indictments stemmed from the fact that the grand jury heard multiple cases in the past few days. Monday night, they were tasked with handing up their decision on all of those cases.

The grand jury did not decide whether Trump and his allies were guilty. They simply decided on the weight of the evidence and they voted “true bill.”

Attorney J. Edward Shipp said, “A true bill would be ‘Yes this person committed this crime or we find this person may have committed this crime, so we’re gonna move forward in the whole judicial process,’ whereas a no bill is ‘We don’t find there is enough evidence that we can move forward on these charges so we’re gonna say no bill, don’t process any further with these charges.’”

An indictment is just an allegation. Trump and all 18 of his allies remain innocent until proven guilty.

