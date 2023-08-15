Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Who is Josh Schiffer, the lawyer with the red glasses?

Josh Schiffer joined Atlanta News First on Monday as the news broke of Former President Donald...
Josh Schiffer joined Atlanta News First on Monday as the news broke of Former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies being indicted in Fulton County.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Behind Josh Schiffer’s fashionable red glasses is an unparalleled legal mind.

Schiffer joined Atlanta News First on Monday as the news broke of Former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies being indicted in Fulton County. He offered his legal expertise on many aspects of the indictment.

Schiffer is a criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor. He, along with Douglas Chanco, formed ChancoSchiffer law firm, which is based in Atlanta.

Schiffer, an East Cobb native, graduated from The Walker School in Marietta. He graduated from the Georgia State University College of Law in 2002 “without any honors but with good memories from mock trial and moot court and some really good friends,” his bio on his law firm’s website states.

He clerked in Cobb Superior Court before becoming a public defender. He formed his law firm with Chanco after he stopped working for the state.

Schiffer tries cases from municipal court through all stages of the federal system.

“Josh’s national network of top-tier legal partners is unmatched and he proudly co-counsels with many of America’s most well-known criminal defense, personal injury, civil rights, and class action firms. The president of the New York State Criminal Defense Bar through California’s most exclusive personal injury firms, the best lawyers in America choose Josh for their clients,” his bio on his law firm’s website states.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is not right’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
‘This is not right:’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Bullet hole in apartment door.
Gwinnett County woman shot after knocking on neighbor’s door, per family
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a photo at her office, Feb. 24,...
‘We have an announcement’ | Fulton DA Willis launches fundraising website
Former President Donald Trump arrives to board his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National...
Trump asking to put on hold January 6 lawsuit because of criminal charges
Have you seen this man?
Police seek help identifying ATV driver in Henry County hit-and-run

Latest News

The Kroger on South Atlanta Road in Smyrna was dealing with a rat infestation that Atlanta News...
Metro Atlanta Kroger gets satisfactory follow-up visit after rat infestation cleared up
Former President Donald Trump and 18 allies have been indicted in Georgia over efforts to...
Here’s when Trump, his allies must surrender by in Fulton County
Seniors Helping Seniors Northwest Atlanta Owner Terri Haswell called it the ideal working...
Metro Atlanta business helps senior citizens work as caretakers
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said she plans to try all 19 defendants together.
What's next following Trump's Fulton County indictment?