Who is Josh Schiffer, the lawyer with the red glasses?

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Behind Josh Schiffer’s fashionable red glasses is an unparalleled legal mind.

Schiffer joined Atlanta News First on Monday as the news broke of Former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies being indicted in Fulton County. He offered his legal expertise on many aspects of the indictment.

Schiffer is a criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor. He, along with Douglas Chanco, formed ChancoSchiffer law firm, which is based in Atlanta.

Schiffer, an East Cobb native, graduated from The Walker School in Marietta. He graduated from the Georgia State University College of Law in 2002 “without any honors but with good memories from mock trial and moot court and some really good friends,” his bio on his law firm’s website states.

He clerked in Cobb Superior Court before becoming a public defender. He formed his law firm with Chanco after he stopped working for the state.

Schiffer tries cases from municipal court through all stages of the federal system.

“Josh’s national network of top-tier legal partners is unmatched and he proudly co-counsels with many of America’s most well-known criminal defense, personal injury, civil rights, and class action firms. The president of the New York State Criminal Defense Bar through California’s most exclusive personal injury firms, the best lawyers in America choose Josh for their clients,” his bio on his law firm’s website states.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.