Woman found shot to death near Mercedes-Benz Stadium identified
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman who was found shot to death near Mercedes-Benz Stadium has been identified.
Atlanta police said officers responded to the Northside Plaza Apartments on Markham Street at around 8:41 a.m. Monday morning after receiving reports of a person shot. When they got to the scene, the woman, 43-year-old Tomika Miles, was found with a gunshot wound.
Emergency medical responders pronounced her dead at the scene.
Police told Atlanta News First a man with suspected involvement was detained. It is unclear whether any arrest has been made at this time.
This is a developing story.
