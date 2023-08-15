Woman found shot to death near Mercedes-Benz Stadium identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman who was found shot to death near Mercedes-Benz Stadium has been identified.

Atlanta police said officers responded to the Northside Plaza Apartments on Markham Street at around 8:41 a.m. Monday morning after receiving reports of a person shot. When they got to the scene, the woman, 43-year-old Tomika Miles, was found with a gunshot wound.

Emergency medical responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police told Atlanta News First a man with suspected involvement was detained. It is unclear whether any arrest has been made at this time.

This is a developing story.

