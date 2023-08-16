Back to School
$15K worth of drugs seized in Carrollton, police say

Police say they raided a home in the 300 block of Columbia Drive on Aug. 11. The raid seized “suspected oxycodone pills, Adderall pills, promethazine, several pounds of marijuana, and THC edibles and cartridges,” four guns and money, police said.(Carrollton Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CARROLLTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to Carrollton police, an “illegal drug distribution investigation” led to the seizure of $15,000 worth of drugs in Carrollton.

Police say they raided a home in the 300 block of Columbia Drive on Aug. 11. The raid seizedsuspected oxycodone pills, Adderall pills, promethazine, several pounds of marijuana, and THC edibles and cartridges,” four guns and money, police said.

Adam Shareef, 21, was arrested and charged with possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of Adderall with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of THC with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during certain crimes.

