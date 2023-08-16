Back to School
2 arrested for shooting airsoft guns at Atlanta pedestrians, police say

Two men — one of which was out on bond for murder and the other with an active warrant — were arrested for firing airsoft guns at people in Atlanta, according to APD.(KTTC)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men — one of which was out on bond for murder and the other with an active warrant — were arrested for firing airsoft guns at people in Atlanta, according to APD.

On Aug. 3, shortly before 11:15 a.m., police responded to Deering Road and Loring Drive about two men in a Mercedes shooting an airsoft gun at people.

The car was eventually pulled over and multiple airsoft guns and firearms were found inside, according to APD.

20-year-old Jamaireon Muse and 18-year-old Tekai Key were arrested. Muse was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and multiple traffic violations. Key was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Muse was out on bond for murder in Clayton County and Key was wanted on family violence in Carrollton, according to APD.

Police said multiple people were injured but none of the injuries were life-threatening.

