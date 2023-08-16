Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

3 of 4 children in family have rare progressive disorder

According to the family, the children, Mia, Ava and Hunter, who are 14, 10 and 4-years-old respectively, were recently diagnosed with Niemann-Pick disease type C.
By Chandler Watkins and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLALLA, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A family in Oregon is trying to come to grips with a devastating diagnosis after learning three of their four children have an extremely rare progressive disorder that doesn’t have a cure.

According to the family, the children, Mia, Ava and Hunter, who are 14, 10 and 4-years-old respectively, were recently diagnosed with Niemann-Pick disease type C.

The Mayo Clinic states “Niemann-Pick is a rare, inherited disease that affects the body’s ability to metabolize fat (cholesterol and lipids) within cells. These cells malfunction and, over time, die. Niemann-Pick disease can affect the brain, nerves, liver, spleen, bone marrow and, in severe cases, lungs.”

The children’s grandmother, Heather Davenport, said they are on a treatment called Miglustat.

“It helps slow the progression of the disease but early teens or early to late 20s is as long as they are going to live for,” Davenport said.

Family members say the kids are energetic and full of life.

“The little one, Hunter, is just so full of energy,” Davenport said. “Just all over the place. The teenager has the teenage attitude, what can you say? But she’s still so loving and caring. Ava is just carefree. She likes sports, she wants to get into football this year.”

“The lives of the Rose family will be forever changed,” the kids’ great aunt, Kathleen Rose, wrote in a GoFundMe post.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bullet hole in apartment door.
Gwinnett County woman shot after knocking on neighbor’s door, per family
Donald Trump
Former President Trump responds to Fulton County indictment, calls on supporters in legal battle
Former President Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York for Manhattan Criminal Court, where he...
Here are the 19 people named in the sweeping indictment against Donald Trump
‘This is not right’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
‘This is not right:’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
A woman who was found shot to death near Mercedes-Benz Stadium has been identified.
Woman found shot to death near Mercedes-Benz Stadium identified

Latest News

APD arrests man for pretending to be police officer in downtown Atlanta
APD arrests man for pretending to be police officer in downtown Atlanta
On Tuesday, Patrick Nalley was arrested in an internet sting operation where police pretended...
Brookhaven official arrested, accused of trying to solicit sex from minor, city says
DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond thinks it’s time to give homeowners a break.
DeKalb County CEO proposes $1B property tax cut
Woman, baby safe after SWAT standoff in DeKalb County
DeKalb County CEO proposes $1 billion tax cut for homeowners
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony...
Biden is set to mark the anniversary of his signing of a major climate, health and tax law