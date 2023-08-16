Back to School
APD arrests man for pretending to be police officer in downtown Atlanta

Police
Police(VALENTYN SEMENOV | Envato)
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was taken into custody early Sunday morning after pretending to be a police officer, according to APD.

An on-duty officer approached what he thought was an off-duty officer while patrolling parking lots in downtown Atlanta, APD said in a statement. But he quickly realized something was wrong. The man’s uniform was “off,” his body camera wasn’t standard issue and he looked nervous, the officer said.

The officer called two of his supervisors in, who had never seen the man before. He was arrested after officers couldn’t find his name in the certification records system, APD said.

The man was taken to Fulton County Jail, where he faces a charge of impersonating a police officer.

“Incidents like this undermine the relationship we have built with our communities and we are grateful these officers trusted their intuition and kept digging to find out the whole story,” the department said in the statement.

The man, who has not been identified, told officers that he applied to work for the department a few years ago but failed his physical.

APD is looking to see if he previously impersonated an officer anywhere else.

