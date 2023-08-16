Back to School
Bomb threat reported at Jewish center in Midtown, Atlanta police say

Bomb threat reported at Midtown Atlanta Jewish center near SCAD, Center for Puppetry Arts
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bomb threat has been reported at the William Breman Jewish Heritage Museum and Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta building in Midtown Atlanta, according to Atlanta police.

Police said the complex, located at 1440 Spring Street NW has been evacuated. Spring Street is closed between 17th Street and 19th Street, they said.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

