Bomb threat reported at Jewish center in Midtown, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bomb threat has been reported at the William Breman Jewish Heritage Museum and Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta building in Midtown Atlanta, according to Atlanta police.

Police said the complex, located at 1440 Spring Street NW has been evacuated. Spring Street is closed between 17th Street and 19th Street, they said.

