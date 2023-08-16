Brookhaven official arrested, accused of trying to solicit sex from minor, city says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven’s Parks and Recreation director has been fired after the city said he was arrested for trying to solicit sex from a 14-year-old.

On Tuesday, Patrick Nalley was arrested in an internet sting operation, where Cobb County police pretended to be a teenage girl online, the city of Brookhaven said in a statement, adding that he reportedly went to meet what he thought was the girl during business hours while driving a city-owned vehicle.

“Although we understand the presumption of innocence, we are acting out of an abundance of caution, as our parks and recreation facilities often have hundreds of children and teens recreating or competing in team sports activities during any given summer day,” Brookhaven City Manager Christian Sigman said.

Nalley had been Brookhaven’s Parks and Recreation director for three months. He passed several background checks and had no criminal record, the city said.

Nalley previously served as director of Recreation and Parks in Henrico County, Virginia, and director of Recreation, Tourism, and Cultural Development in Amherst County, Virginia.

The investigation remains ongoing.

