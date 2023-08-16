Back to School
Buckhead middle school student removed after reportedly bringing knife to class

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Buckhead middle school student who reportedly brought a knife to campus has been removed, school officials said in a letter to parents.

According to the letter written by Willis A. Sutton Middle School Principal Dr. Dominique Merriweath, the incident was initially reported by a parent, who alleged the unidentified student was threatening to invoke gun violence.

The following day, Principal Merriweath said a School Resource Officer stopped the student as they were arriving on campus and reported locating a knife.

School officials said a social worker and medical professionals were brought in after the student reportedly threatened to self-harm.

It is unclear whether the removal of the unnamed student is temporary or permanent.

School hours do not appear to be impacted by the incident and instruction has continued as scheduled.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

