Buckhead middle school student removed after reportedly bringing knife to class

Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Buckhead middle school student who reportedly brought a knife to campus has been removed, school officials said in a letter to parents.
According to the letter written by Willis A. Sutton Middle School Principal Dr. Dominique Merriweath, the incident was initially reported by a parent, who alleged the unidentified student was threatening to invoke gun violence.
The following day, Principal Merriweath said a School Resource Officer stopped the student as they were arriving on campus and reported locating a knife.
School officials said a social worker and medical professionals were brought in after the student reportedly threatened to self-harm.
It is unclear whether the removal of the unnamed student is temporary or permanent.
School hours do not appear to be impacted by the incident and instruction has continued as scheduled.