Buckhead middle school student removed after reportedly bringing knife to class

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Buckhead middle school student who reportedly brought a knife to campus has been removed, school officials said in a letter to parents.

According to the letter written by Willis A. Sutton Middle School Principal Dr. Dominique Merriweath, the incident was initially reported by a parent, who alleged the unidentified student was threatening to invoke gun violence.

The following day, Principal Merriweath said a School Resource Officer stopped the student as they were arriving on campus and reported locating a knife.

School officials said a social worker and medical professionals were brought in after the student reportedly threatened to self-harm.

"In the spirit of transparency, I’d like to share a situation brought to our attention last night. We were informed that one of our students threatened to invoke gun violence in our building. Thankfully, a member of our parent community reported the information, providing our administration with critical time to take action. Upon arriving at school, the student was immediately sequestered and spoken to by our School Resource Officer (SRO). As a result of this interaction, it was discovered the student was in possession of a knife and threatened to self-harm. The school social worker was subsequently engaged, as well as medical professionals. We are steadfast in our efforts to keep all our students safe, as well as our efforts to ensure the student in question receives any assistance they may need. Parents and caregivers, please know the student has been removed, and all students are safe as we proceed with our instructional day. Please also remember it is imperative any information received that may impact the safety and well-being of our students should always be immediately reported. We appreciate you, value you, and look forward to continuing our partnership for your child’s success."

It is unclear whether the removal of the unnamed student is temporary or permanent.

School hours do not appear to be impacted by the incident and instruction has continued as scheduled.

