DeKalb County CEO proposes $1 billion tax cut for homeowners

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond thinks it’s time to give homeowners a break.

“Dekalb is booming, and it’s growing, consequently affordability is a major issue in DeKalb county, growing gentrification,” he said.

Thurmond brought forward a measure that is projected to save DeKalb homeowners $1 billion on their property tax bills over the next six years.

“It’s a one-cent sales tax dedicated totally to property tax relief,” he said.

The credit is called EHOST, which stands for Equalized Homestead Option Sales Tax. The big break will be coming for people who qualify for a homestead exemption.

Thurmond said the county voted for a similar measure overwhelmingly in 2017, but inflation motivated him to bring an updated proposal to the voters this November. He believes the money saved, can go a long way for a household.

“Unfortunately, people who lived in the neighborhood for decades are no longer able to afford it, because of taxation,” he said. “For instance, we project that a person with a home valued at approximately $350,000 will receive a tax credit of $1,400. That’s real money that that person can even save or invest.”

It will give many families a financial shot in the arm, but Thurmond’s motivation is to ensure the American dream can be attained and maintained by anybody.

“These are people who invested decades ago, who worked hard, played by the rules, invested in the American dream, held onto it, repaired it, raised families. Now they are raising families and grandchildren in those same homes,” said Thurmond.

