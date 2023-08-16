Dunwoody Police caution drivers after string of serious wrecks along I-285

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Recurring crashes around the same spot on the perimeter are prompting police to remind people to slow down and drive responsibly.

Between the construction and the recent string of serious crashes, traffic flow along I-285 near Ashford Dunwoody Road has been anything but normal.

“In my 17 years, I don’t recall that many accidents that shut down the interstate in a short period of time,” says Sgt. Michael Cheek with the Dunwoody Police Department.

Dunwoody police say they have responded to three separate crashes along a stretch of I-285 in the last week alone.

The wrecks have left many involved seriously injured.

“Does the construction make it a bit more of a problem currently, yes it does jam up traffic a little bit, but all these actions have occurred because of bad decisions made by people,” said Sgt. Cheek.

Police say in two of the three crashes speed and alcohol were factors.

The third crash is still being investigated.

“It’s just bad decision-making, don’t drink and drive, there’s no excuse for drinking and driving anymore, we all have Uber, Lyft and friends, says Sgt. Cheek

“I’m driving every day, all day,” said Remar Glass.

As someone who spends a good part of his day driving for work, Remar Glass says he’s all too familiar with the detours and distracted driving that goes on near this construction zone.

”That’s one of the reasons you have to be focused on the road because before you know it, here comes a detour and if you’re not focused on the road, you’re trying to scramble to get over or something and next thing you know, you get in an accident.”

Police are reminding drivers to slow down especially as they near the orange cones. Several weeks ago, they clocked someone going 113 miles an hour near construction.

“It’s always important to be extra cautious, especially when traffic is jamming up from construction and more cars are on the road, just slow down, pay attention, have a little extra patience,” said Sgt. Cheek.

