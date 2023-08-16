Back to School
Early morning shooting under investigation at SW Atlanta apartment complex

The scene of a shooting investigation at Chastain Woods Apartments.
The scene of a shooting investigation at Chastain Woods Apartments.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An early morning shooting is under investigation at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says a call for help came in around 3:13 a.m. Wednesday at 2929 Landrum Drive SW (Chastain Woods Apartments). Officers arrived to learn a shooting had taken place.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

APD’s Crime Scene Unit is on scene investigating.

If you have any information, contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-658-6666 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

