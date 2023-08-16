First Alert Forecast: Another gorgeous day Thursday; Heating up by the weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Comfortable temperatures are in store for us this evening. Overnight lows this time of year should dip to the lower 70s, but all of north Georgia will experience temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Another comfortable morning! (Atlanta News First)

Thursday’s forecast will look similar to what we experience this afternoon -- lots of sunshine with manageable humidity. Afternoon temperatures will be a degree or two warmer, but it will not feel much different than how it feels today. We warm back into the 90s Friday afternoon, with warmer temperatures in the forecast for Saturday.

Feels like temperatures for some will flirt with triple digits all weekend and into next week. Buckle up, another heat wave will dominate the forecast next week.

Temperatures climb above 90° by the weekend. (Atlanta News First)

Meanwhile, the tropics are starting to bubble up a bit. We are monitoring several areas that could develop, for a deeper dive into the Atlantic Hurricane Season, check out the video below.

ANF+ WEATHER WHERE YOU ARE: Atlantic Hurricane Season

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.