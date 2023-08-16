First Alert Forecast: A little hint of Fall in the air today!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

As promised, our cold front yesterday now leaves us with nothing short of a pleasant and comfortable start to Wednesday!

Temperatures to send you out the door this morning will be in the low to mid 60s, with the higher elevations of the mountains in the upper 50s! Pair that with the lower humidity, and it feels a little more like Fall out there!

Through the day, the dry air will continue to settle in and high temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s under sunny skies!

Tomorrow morning we will have another comfortable start with lows in the mid to upper 60s, with highs in the upper 80s.

The forecast stays dry all the way through next Tuesday with highs back into the 90s by Friday.

Thankfully, the humidity will stay relatively low through Saturday before ramping back up Sunday. Get out and enjoy this beautiful weather!

