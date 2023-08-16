Back to School
FIRST ALERT: Gorgeous weather in the midweek; 90s this weekend

First Alert Forecast: Great weather for the rest of the week
By Fred Campagna
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’ll feel pretty great when you step outside on Wednesday morning. Widespread 60s are likely as lower humidity arrives overnight. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy early - with the better chance of clouds southeast of I-85. It will become mostly sunny by mid-afternoon as the temperature reaches the low to mid 80s with a light northwest breeze.

It will dip into the 60s again Wednesday night under clear skies. Look for tons of sun on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s and continued low humidity. Very nice weather continues on Friday has highs reach the upper 80s to low 90s after starting the day in the mid 60s to near 70. It will not be overly humid.

The weekend will be a nice one, but we’ll know it’s still summer! HIghs will be in the low to mid 90s with moderate humidity. It may get even hotter next week. Rain chances are very low for the next 7+ days.

