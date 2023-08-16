5 key Georgia Republicans named in Fulton County Trump indictment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 19 people including former President Donald Trump were indicted by a Fulton County grand jury Tuesday night, and several of those people are from Georgia.

The Georgia residents listed in the indictment are accused of being either a fake Georgia elector or their accused of being a part of the alleged voting machine data breach in Coffee County, Georgia.

Documents show at least three people from Georgia are accused of being fake electors in an alleged scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

“The defendants engaged in a criminal racketeering enterprise to overturn Georgia’s presidential election result,” said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

One of the prominent names in the indictment is former Georgia Senator and Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer.

The indictment claims Shafer posed as a fake elector, and led the charge in drumming up support from 15 other Georgia republicans, including Shawn Still and Cathy Latham, to allegedly pose as duly elected and qualified electors for Georgia.

The indictment claims they all met in secrecy in the Georgia State Capitol on December 14, 2020, and allegedly signed certificates declaring that then-President Donald Trump won the 2020 election, even though Joe Biden had won.

In Coffee County, three Georgians were named as well.

County elections workers Misty Hampton, Scott Hall, and alleged fake elector Cathy Latham.

The indictment claims the three allegedly hacked into voting machines to steal election data.

Many other accused fake electors not named in the Fulton County election subversion indictment have taken a plea deal.

However, the 19 people indicted in the Fulton County election subversion case are still required to turn themselves in by next Friday.

