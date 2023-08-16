Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Fulton County DA has eyes set on March trial for Trump, according to new court filings

This would be the week before the Georgia presidential primary.
She is proposing the trial start on March 4, 2024.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is aiming to start former President Donald Trump’s trial March 4, 2024, according to court documents filed on Tuesday.

The proposed date is one week before the state’s presidential primary.

The document filed has not been signed by the judge, so it is only a proposal. Willis is also proposing that arraignments for the defendants happen the week of Sept. 5.

Trump was indicted along with 18 other people by a grand jury in Fulton County. The indictments surround Trump’s alleged attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. President Joe Biden became the first Democratic candidate to win Georgia since Bill Clinton.

Trump himself was indicted on 13 charges. They include violation of the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer and forgery.

RELATED: FULL COVERAGE OF THE INDICTMENT

The grand jury did not decide Trump’s guilt. They weighed the evidence and decided there was enough evidence to press charges against Trump and the other 18 individuals, including lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Lawyers for former Trump are in “ongoing negotiations” with the Fulton County DA’s office regarding details of his surrender, two sources familiar with the talks tell CNN. He has until Friday, Aug. 25.

As of now, they have not yet landed on a date for when Trump will surrender, the sources said.

Return for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bullet hole in apartment door.
Gwinnett County woman shot after knocking on neighbor’s door, per family
Donald Trump
Former President Trump responds to Fulton County indictment, calls on supporters in legal battle
‘This is not right’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
‘This is not right:’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Former President Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York for Manhattan Criminal Court, where he...
Here are the 19 people named in the sweeping indictment against Donald Trump
A woman who was found shot to death near Mercedes-Benz Stadium has been identified.
Woman found shot to death near Mercedes-Benz Stadium identified

Latest News

She is proposing the trial start on March 4, 2024.
Fani Willis eyes March start date for Trump election interference trial
Fulton County Jail
Sheriff: Trump, allies indicted in Georgia election probe expected to be booked in Fulton Jail
All 19 people named in the Fulton County indictment are expected to be booked into the Fulton...
Trump, 18 others must surrender to jail by next week, Fulton County sheriff says
Former President Donald Trump said he is calling a news conference for Monday that will be a...
Former President Trump alleges indictment conspiracy