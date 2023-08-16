Fulton County DA has eyes set on March trial for Trump, according to new court filings

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is aiming to start former President Donald Trump’s trial March 4, 2024, according to court documents filed on Tuesday.

The proposed date is one week before the state’s presidential primary.

The document filed has not been signed by the judge, so it is only a proposal. Willis is also proposing that arraignments for the defendants happen the week of Sept. 5.

Trump was indicted along with 18 other people by a grand jury in Fulton County. The indictments surround Trump’s alleged attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. President Joe Biden became the first Democratic candidate to win Georgia since Bill Clinton.

Trump himself was indicted on 13 charges. They include violation of the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer and forgery.

The grand jury did not decide Trump’s guilt. They weighed the evidence and decided there was enough evidence to press charges against Trump and the other 18 individuals, including lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Lawyers for former Trump are in “ongoing negotiations” with the Fulton County DA’s office regarding details of his surrender, two sources familiar with the talks tell CNN. He has until Friday, Aug. 25.

As of now, they have not yet landed on a date for when Trump will surrender, the sources said.

Return for updates on this developing story.

