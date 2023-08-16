Fulton County Jail increases security ahead of expected Trump, allies bookings in election probe indictment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, deputies of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office guarded the front entrance at the Fulton County Jail.

Typically, visitors can drive up to the front parking lot of the county’s main jail. However, now visitors must verify their reason for visiting before gaining entrance.

This added security presence comes as former President Donald Trump and 18 other defendants have until Friday, August 25 to turn themselves in. A deadline set by District Attorney Fani Willis in recent indictments.

On Tuesday evening, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that the booking process will happen at the Rice Street jail for all 19 defendants.

“We’ve already got a national spotlight on the jail. It’s going to be increase, but maybe, just maybe, that’s what we need,” said Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, Fulton County commissioner.

Abdur-Rahman was referencing the added attention could further highlight the need for improved conditions at the county’s main jail location on Rice Street in Northwest Atlanta.

Last month, the Department of Justice opened an investigation into the conditions inside the Fulton County Jail, specifically focused on the treatment of inmates with mental illness.

In early August, before any indictments were handed up, Sheriff Pat Labat said any defendants would be booked into jail based on standard procedures.

“We’re following our normal practices. So it doesn’t matter your status, we’ve got a mugshot ready for you,” Labat previously said.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office alerted the media that their security presence may actively change in the next two weeks.

“The jail is open 24/7. Also, due to the unprecedented nature of this case, some circumstances may change with little or no warning,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

