High School Football: 2 big games highlight day 1 of Corky Kell Classic

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The Georgia high school football season will officially kick off with the Corky Kell+Dave Hunter Classicon on August 16 with must-see battles between Johns Creek vs North Atlanta and Parkview vs. Kell. The 11-game line will celebrate its 32 anniversary and will end on August 19.

GAME PREVIEWS

Wednesday, Aug. 16 - At Kell High School

Johns Creek vs. North Atlanta

Johns Creek and North Atlanta will kick off the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Kell High School. This is the first game of high school action this season. In the matchup, Johns Creek is 4-0 all-time against North Atlanta and won the last matchup between these two teams 42-13 in 2019. Last season, Johns Creek finished 2-8 and missed the playoffs after four consecutive postseason appearances. The Gladiators showed promise and improvement towards the end of the regular season finishing with a 32-point victory in their final game of the regular season.

Johns Creek will have their third coach in three years in 2023 and will look to establish some stability long-term for the program. It is the debut season for first-year head coach Jim Rowell who came over from Cambridge High School. Rowell served as defensive coordinator last season for the Bears.

“I am excited to be named the head football coach at Johns Creek High School. Johns Creek has a history of amazingly supportive parents and administration,” said Jim Rowell. “I feel extremely privileged to join the Gladiator family.”

Both of these teams were region opponents in 2018 that same year Johns Creek went undefeated in region play and was a perennial playoff team. North Atlanta head coach Jamie Aull talked about facing a familiar opponent in the regular season.

“Johns Creek was a region opponent my first two years here when I was an offensive coordinator. I am definitely familiar with that program and what they can do there. They are going to be tough up front on both sides of the ball,” said Aull. “They will have a few skilled athletes that can hurt you. We are just going to have to go out and compete and play our best game. Hopefully, we will be in it at the end and get the job done.”

North Atlanta enters this year’s matchup after their most successful season in school history finishing 8-4. North Atlanta had one of the most exciting finishes in the Corky Kell Classic last season when they defeated North Forsyth on a game-winning touchdown as time expired, winning 31-27. The Warriors used that momentum and went 4-0 to start the season last year. This year North Atlanta will return junior quarterback Ian Reynolds which will be his first year as a starter. Last season, Reynolds backed up QB Trey Lennon but now he will have the keys to the offense.

“I am excited about Ian as a player. He has a tremendous skill set and for him to push Trey who was also a tremendous player for playing time last year kind of speaks to that especially with him just being a sophomore last year,” said head coach Jamie Aull. “He throws the ball really well and is athletic enough in the run game to do some of our stuff as well. He’s got a lot of those intangibles, those things you can’t coach like leadership, posture, and poise. He had a great offseason and summer. We are really excited to see what he brings in the fall.”

Returning for the Gladiators will be senior quarterback Michael McClellan who showed flashes of brilliance in his game and continued to make strides and improvement in his junior season. McClellan ended the 2022 season throwing for 344 passing yards and three touchdowns leading Johns Creek to a 47-15 victory against Pope. Leading tailback Tony Gilliam will also return for the Gladiators. Gilliam rushed for 329 yards and a touchdown in 2022.

Xaiden Benson and Darius Malcom are key starters on the defense for North Atlanta this season. Benson was instrumental in securing the exciting win in the Corky Kell Classic last year for North Atlanta after having a multi-interception game.

“We have a lot back from last year, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Our guys have been really locked in since January and committed to our process and preparation for the season,” said Aull. “Benson, who was a starter for us on both sides of the ball last year, returns. He is going to be a key guy. Darius Malcolm is returning on that side as well at the corner. He is one of the better corners I have been around and this is year 19 for me. He does a tremendous job. The goal is to take it a step further. We talk a lot about getting into that third round or elite eight and practicing on Thanksgiving. That has been a goal for our guys.”

Parkview vs. Kell

This first-ever matchup between Parkview and Kell will cap Wednesday’s matchups. Kell had its first 10-win season since 2016 under first-year head coach Bobby May in 2022. Parkview finished 8-4 and reached the second round of the playoffs last year.

For the Kell Longhorns they are led by rising senior quarterback Bryce Clavon who passed for 2,668 yards and 24 touchdowns. Clavon is also a top prospect in baseball and is likely to be taken in the 2024 MLB draft next year.

“He is a really good quarterback. He has great accuracy and arm strength,” said May. “He really understands the game of football. With how much he goes back and forth with baseball, he is mentally tough with football as far as knowing coverages and things like that.”

A returning receiver will be Peyton Zachary who burst onto the scene as a freshman and finished with 868 yards and six touchdowns. His breakout performance came in Week 1 in the Corky Kell Classic against Cherokee Bluff. He had seven catches for 121 yards and a touchdown. Kyle Vaka will also be a vital component of the receiving corps. Vaka was second-team all-region last year as a junior.

“Our receiver group is really good. Kyle is one of two seniors. Peyton and Kyle tend to lead that group,” said May. “I feel like we have seven or eight guys that can play. A lot of guys that are going to step up like Emmanuel Ulinfun and Brayden Rouse and all of our receivers. We are pretty confident in our receiving core permitting everybody is healthy.”

The Panthers will be stout upfront and return their entire offensive line from last season. This includes Jordan Floyd (Georgia Tech commit) and Cortez Smith who is heavily recruited in the 2025 class. Lead tailback and one of the most impressive rushers in the state will return for his senior season in Khyair Spain. Spain rushed for 2,383 yards and 16 touchdowns last season and will have Trelain Maddox in the backfield. Maddox is committed to Georgia Tech and missed a lot of time in 2022 due to injury.

Cortez Smith is going to be a big-time guard. Jordan Floyd is going to be one heck of a tackle. An unsung hero Aaron Robinson who played guard for us last year we are moving him to center,” said Sturdivant. “He will be outstanding for us. A big body and a center. It will be hard to move around him. He is super athletic. We have Anthony Arrington at guard. Josh Haynes who is a fantastic offensive tackle. That is five guys I think are going to be very good and can play at an extremely high level.”

“Khyair Spain is one heck of an offensive player. He can catch the ball out of the backfield, run the football, be power, or scat. He can do it all. He reminds me of Darren Sproles,” said Sturdivant. He is super special. Our offensive line blocked well for him last year but running for 2,300 yards in a single season at Parkview was a really big deal. We have another kid Trelain Maddox who was injured last year and is an extremely good tailback. Those guys are loads.”

An intriguing matchup to watch in this game will be secondaries against impressive receivers on both sides of the ball.

5-star WR Mike Matthews (Tennessee Commit) will also be a marquee player on offense to watch for the Panthers. Matthews had 48 catches, 1,030 yards receiving, and nine touchdowns as a junior. 4 Star defensive back Jalyn Crawford (Auburn commit) will play both ways next season. Bryce Coulson and Carson Wilson will also be valuable receivers this season for Parkview.

“Carson Wilson and Bryce Coulson are studs. They are going to be very good for us,” said Sturdivant. “Jay Crawford can also come over and play receiver. Antonio White will come over and play receiver and Zelus Hicks. We have a great stable of receivers which I love to utilize.”

On the defensive side for the Longhorns, they are led by LB Justin Logan (Arkansas commit) and an impressive slew of highly touted defensive backs including Marquavious Saboor (Cincinnati Commit), Cedric Franklin (Virginia Commit), and Kemari Nix (Arkansas State Commit).

“We are excited about our defensive back end and we think we match up with most people,” said May. “Those guys give us flexibility to move people around. I feel like we have six or seven good players on the back end.”

