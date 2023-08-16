Back to School
Infielder Vaughn Grissom back with the Braves after Ozzie Albies strains hamstring

Atlanta Braves shortstop Vaughn Grissom (18)(18) aims to throw to first base during a baseball...
Atlanta Braves shortstop Vaughn Grissom (18)(18) aims to throw to first base during a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(AP) - Vaughn Grissom is back in the big leagues, hoping to show he deserves to stick around this time.

The Atlanta Braves recalled the infielder from Triple-A Gwinnett ahead of their game against the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

Grissom, who lost out for the starting shortstop job during spring training, was promoted for the second time this season after the Braves placed second baseman Ozzie Albies on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

“It’s cool that they’ve got confidence in me,” Grissom told reporters before the game. “Obviously, they gave me a call, so I’ve just got to take care of my job and do what they ask. Nothing more.”

Nicky Lopez had three hits and drove in three runs while replacing Albies in Atlanta’s 11-3 win over the Yankees on Monday night. It was the first game Albies missed all season.

Lopez, a left-handed batter, was back in the lineup for the second game against New York. Manager Brian Snitker isn’t sure how much the right-handed-hitting Grissom will play, though he could wind up in a platoon with Lopez.

Though primarily viewed as a shortstop, Grissom did play 40 games at second base last season while Albies was injured.

One of the Braves’ top prospects, Grissom showed plenty of offensive potential by batting .291 with five homers, 18 RBIs and five stolen bases in 2022, making him the apparent successor at shortstop after Dansby Swanson left in free agency.

But questions about the 22-year-old Grissom’s defensive skills led to journeyman Orlando Arcia winning the job.

Grissom has spent most of this year at Triple-A, hitting .327 with six homers, 50 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. During a stint with the Braves while Arcia was injured, the youngster made six errors in 19 games at shortstop.

“I’m still confident,” Grissom insisted. “No one can take that away from me.”

Arcia has locked down the shortstop position with the best season of his career. He started in the All-Star Game and went into Tuesday hitting .289 with 13 homers and 44 RBIs.

Albies has been one of Atlanta’s most productive players, hitting .267 with 28 homers and 90 RBIs, second in the majors behind teammate Matt Olson. Albies ranks eighth in the big leagues with 235 total bases.

Now, Grissom has a chance to show he could be a productive member of the Braves’ postseason roster coming off the bench.

Atlanta has the best record in the majors and holds a commanding lead in the quest for its sixth straight NL East title.

“Hopefully they can call on me again and have confidence in my offense, my defense, and everything around that,” Grissom said. “We’ll see.”

In another roster move, the Braves optioned speedy outfielder Forrest Wall to Gwinnett and recalled utility player Luke Williams.

Snitker said the Braves wanted to take advantage of Williams’ versatility. In previous big league appearances with Philadelphia, San Francisco, Miami and the Dodgers, he has played every position except catcher.

“He’s played a lot of outfield, a lot of infield, he can run,” Snitker said. “If something happens and we have to use Vaughn or Nicky (off the bench) for whatever reason, we’re not going to be bare in the infield.”

Williams was hitting .251 with six homers, 24 RBIs and 17 stolen bases for Gwinnett. Wall went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases during his stint with the Braves.

