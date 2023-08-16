Back to School
Longtime Atlanta City Council member Jim Maddox passes away

The Atlanta City Council is mourning the loss of its longest-serving council member.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT
City officials say Jim Maddox, affectionately known as the Dean of the Atlanta City Council, has died.

Maddox retired from the council in 2009 after serving 32 years and eight terms in office as the representative for District 11.

The Atlanta City Council shared the following statement overnight regarding his passing.

“With the passing of Jim Maddox, we mourn the loss of a selfless and insightful visionary who was a trailblazing advocate in helping the City of Atlanta establish an international presence and partnerships with other countries. His representation overseas and efforts helped place Atlanta on a global stage. As a result of his unwavering commitment to his community and city, he left a profound mark as the longest-serving member of the City Council. We extend our condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.”

In recognition of his dedication and service to the community and city, Atlanta City Council says the Community Development and Human Services committee unanimously passed an ordinance this week to honor Jim Maddox by name at the gateway to the Cascade Springs Nature Preserve.

