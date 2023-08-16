Marjorie Taylor-Greene, local Trump supporters react to Fulton County indictment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Republican Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is speaking out following a Fulton County grand jury’s decision to indict former president Donald Trump on Monday.

“They are creating a big, national conspiracy looping in with state district attorneys to bring charges against [Trump] to smear his name as much as possible and try to cause him to lose the 2024 presidential election,” Taylor-Greene said.

Taylor-Greene, who represents Georgia’s 14th congressional district, has been a vocal Trump supporter for many years.

“Fani Willis should be hyper-focused on the crime in Atlanta, because that’s what Fulton County residents are paying taxes for. And in reality, it’s absolutely ridiculous bringing these fake charges against President Trump two and a half years later after he left office. This is absurd,” Taylor-Greene said.

And some of Taylor-Greene’s constituents in Rome, Georgia agree.

“I think that he is being railroaded and I think this is a Gestapo-type situation and I am personally embarrassed,” Beth Hoyt said. “I think it’s definitely political motivated because there is so much negative press on the Bidens, Clintons, Obamas—and now they’re going after Trump because he’s running again because he’s already tried to drain the swamp.”

“Both parties have challenged elections and now all of the sudden it’s illegal and we’re going to indict him and arrest him when no other candidate has had this happen before. It just seems like every time something happens, Trump gets indicted,” Jim Dent said.

They point out that while Trump is running again for president, Willis is also campaigning to keep her seat as district attorney. She even launched a new fundraising website last Thursday, just days before the indictment.

Willis has consistently stated the Fulton County Trump case isn’t personal, it’s about holding those accountable who allegedly tried to interfere with Georgia’s election system. But not everyone is buying it.

“I mean look at the timing, they could’ve done this three years ago. But no. They’re going to wait until the middle of his campaign, to the middle of the election cycle, and then they’re going to go for it and it’s just so blatant,” Beth Paulson said. “Anything to keep Donald Trump out of the White House. They will stop at nothing. At nothing. And it should not be allowed.”

Donald Trump released a statement following the Fulton indictment, saying he will hold a press conference early next week and present a report on alleged election fraud that took place in Georgia. He claims that based on the result of the report, all charges against him will be dropped.

That press conference is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. on Monday in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.