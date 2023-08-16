Mental health issues taking toll on caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimer’s

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sonja Gunter has a photo she took the day her father told her the progression of his Alzheimer’s was scaring him.

“My father was always the breadwinner, he was always the provider, he was the strong person. The epitome of manhood and to see him becoming who he is becoming today, it is mentally and emotionally difficult,” Gunter said.

Gunter is the CEO of Senior 911. She works with seniors, providing care, comfort, education and resources.

“Private duty home care. We take care of seniors but our specialty is a dementia client,” said Gunter.

Not even her years as a nurse or her expertise in the Alzheimer’s space prepared her for the ways her father’s diagnosis would impact her.

“I remember very well leaving the office in tears when the nurse. The doctor said to him, ‘I am sorry to say this but,’ and she made the diagnosis,” said Gunter.

Statistics from the Alzheimer’s Association show the prevalence of anxiety among dementia caregivers is 44%. 25% of caregivers in Georgia report having depression.

“It takes a toll on the caregiver, mentally, emotionally, physically and financially. It is a crisis at hand,” said Gunter.

It can be even harder for families who don’t have resources or education around the diagnosis.

These stats are the reason why support is so important.

The Alzheimer’s Association has a 24/7 Helpline created for families. That number is (800) 272-3900. There are also ways to support online.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.