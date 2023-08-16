Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Mental health issues taking toll on caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimer’s

“It takes a toll on the caregiver, mentally, emotionally, physically and financially. It is a crisis at hand.”
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sonja Gunter has a photo she took the day her father told her the progression of his Alzheimer’s was scaring him.

“My father was always the breadwinner, he was always the provider, he was the strong person. The epitome of manhood and to see him becoming who he is becoming today, it is mentally and emotionally difficult,” Gunter said.

Gunter is the CEO of Senior 911. She works with seniors, providing care, comfort, education and resources.

“Private duty home care. We take care of seniors but our specialty is a dementia client,” said Gunter.

Not even her years as a nurse or her expertise in the Alzheimer’s space prepared her for the ways her father’s diagnosis would impact her.

“I remember very well leaving the office in tears when the nurse. The doctor said to him, ‘I am sorry to say this but,’ and she made the diagnosis,” said Gunter.

Statistics from the Alzheimer’s Association show the prevalence of anxiety among dementia caregivers is 44%. 25% of caregivers in Georgia report having depression.

“It takes a toll on the caregiver, mentally, emotionally, physically and financially. It is a crisis at hand,” said Gunter.

It can be even harder for families who don’t have resources or education around the diagnosis.

These stats are the reason why support is so important.

The Alzheimer’s Association has a 24/7 Helpline created for families. That number is (800) 272-3900. There are also ways to support online.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bullet hole in apartment door.
Gwinnett County woman shot after knocking on neighbor’s door, per family
Donald Trump
Former President Trump responds to Fulton County indictment, calls on supporters in legal battle
‘This is not right’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
‘This is not right:’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Former President Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York for Manhattan Criminal Court, where he...
Here are the 19 people named in the sweeping indictment against Donald Trump
A woman who was found shot to death near Mercedes-Benz Stadium has been identified.
Woman found shot to death near Mercedes-Benz Stadium identified

Latest News

Man accused of impersonating officer in Atlanta
Man accused of impersonating officer in Atlanta
Atlanta organization launches program to help with student debt in marginalized communities
Atlanta organization launches program to help with student debt in marginalized communities
Brookhaven official arrested, accused of trying to solicit sex from minor, city says
Brookhaven official arrested, accused of trying to solicit sex from minor, city says
APD arrests man for pretending to be police officer in downtown Atlanta
APD arrests man for pretending to be police officer in downtown Atlanta
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Body camera footage shows police called days before Bahamas murder-for-hire arrests