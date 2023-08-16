Back to School
Overnight SWAT situation ends in Cobb County neighborhood

The scene of a SWAT situation overnight in an Austell neighborhood.
The scene of a SWAT situation overnight in an Austell neighborhood.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’re working to learn more about an overnight SWAT situation in Cobb County.

It happened in an Austell neighborhood on the 2100 block of East-West Connector (Tramore Village).

The Cobb County Police Department and SWAT teams responded. An Atlanta News First crew at the scene saw what looked like Cobb County police arresting someone before they left the area around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

