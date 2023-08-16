Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Recently discovered fossils could be 100,000 years old

A very low tide revealed the fossilized beach, which is almost as old as Earth’s most recent...
A very low tide revealed the fossilized beach, which is almost as old as Earth’s most recent ice age.(WPDE via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) – Some fossils recently uncovered along Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, could be up to 100,000 years old.

A very low tide revealed the fossilized beach, which is almost as old as Earth’s most recent ice age.

An expert in the area said remains like those are often unknowingly found underneath the feet of beachgoers and swimmers.

Usually, a thin layer of sand covers them closer to shore.

Farther out in the water, they create a good habitat for fish.

Copyright 2023 WPDE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bullet hole in apartment door.
Gwinnett County woman shot after knocking on neighbor’s door, per family
Former President Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York for Manhattan Criminal Court, where he...
Here are the 19 people named in the sweeping indictment against Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Former President Trump responds to Fulton County indictment, calls on supporters in legal battle
‘This is not right’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
‘This is not right:’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
A woman who was found shot to death near Mercedes-Benz Stadium has been identified.
Woman found shot to death near Mercedes-Benz Stadium identified

Latest News

File - police lights
Teen found shot in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh neighborhood, police say
Jim Maddox during a city council meeting back in 2009.
Longtime Atlanta City Council member Jim Maddox passes away
More than 6,000 UGA freshman gathered on Dooley Field to form the famous “super G” for a class...
Super G
The scene of a shooting investigation at Chastain Woods Apartments.
Apartment complex security guard shot while sitting in vehicle in SW Atlanta, police say