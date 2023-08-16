Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Sheriff: Trump, allies indicted in Georgia election probe expected to be booked in Fulton Jail

Fulton County Jail
Fulton County Jail(CBS46)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All 19 people — including Former President Donald Trump — named in a Fulton County indictment that charges them with attempting to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election are all expected to be booked into the Fulton County Jail, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said that based on guidance from the district attorney’s office and presiding judge, all 19 are expected to be booked at the Rice Street facility.

READ: Here are the 19 people named in the sweeping indictment against Donald Trump

In early August, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said Trump would be booked and photographed at Fulton County if indicted.

The sheriff’s office said in Fulton County, the booking process and arraignment and appearance process in criminal cases are two separate things and some arraignments and appearances can be virtual.

The sheriff’s office also said defendants can turn themselves in at any time because the jail is open 24/7.

The Fulton County Jail has come under intense scrutiny over the last several months because of its allegedly deplorable conditions. It is also the target of a U.S. Department of Justice civil investigation.

The sheriff’s office said the one lane of Pryor Street near the Fulton County Courthouse has opened again for vehicle traffic. The road was closed ahead of the indictment being announced.

Atlanta News First is committed to bringing you the most extensive, fair and balanced coverage of former President Donald Trump’s historic indictment in Fulton County.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is not right’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
‘This is not right:’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Bullet hole in apartment door.
Gwinnett County woman shot after knocking on neighbor’s door, per family
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a photo at her office, Feb. 24,...
‘We have an announcement’ | Fulton DA Willis launches fundraising website
Have you seen this man?
Police seek help identifying ATV driver in Henry County hit-and-run
Former President Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York for Manhattan Criminal Court, where he...
Here are the 19 people named in the sweeping indictment against Donald Trump

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Georgia case against Trump presents problems from the start, from jury selection to a big courtroom
Former President Donald Trump and 18 allies have been indicted in Georgia over efforts to...
Here’s when Trump, his allies must surrender by in Fulton County
Coffee County residents react to Trump indictment
‘It’s unreal what’s happening:’ Coffee County residents react to Trump indictment
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said she plans to try all 19 defendants together.
What's next following Trump's Fulton County indictment?