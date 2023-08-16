Sheriff: Trump, allies indicted in Georgia election probe expected to be booked in Fulton Jail

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All 19 people — including Former President Donald Trump — named in a Fulton County indictment that charges them with attempting to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election are all expected to be booked into the Fulton County Jail, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said that based on guidance from the district attorney’s office and presiding judge, all 19 are expected to be booked at the Rice Street facility.

READ: Here are the 19 people named in the sweeping indictment against Donald Trump

In early August, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said Trump would be booked and photographed at Fulton County if indicted.

The sheriff’s office said in Fulton County, the booking process and arraignment and appearance process in criminal cases are two separate things and some arraignments and appearances can be virtual.

The sheriff’s office also said defendants can turn themselves in at any time because the jail is open 24/7.

The Fulton County Jail has come under intense scrutiny over the last several months because of its allegedly deplorable conditions. It is also the target of a U.S. Department of Justice civil investigation.

The sheriff’s office said the one lane of Pryor Street near the Fulton County Courthouse has opened again for vehicle traffic. The road was closed ahead of the indictment being announced.

Atlanta News First is committed to bringing you the most extensive, fair and balanced coverage of former President Donald Trump’s historic indictment in Fulton County.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.