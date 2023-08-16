Teen found shot in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh neighborhood, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager is recovering in the hospital after he was shot Tuesday evening on a street in southwest Atlanta’s Pittsburgh neighborhood.

The Atlanta Police Department said around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot near Welch Street and Stephens Street. When they searched the area, they found a 17-year-old who had been shot on the 700 block of Welch Street. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Responding officers said they took a possible suspect near the scene into custody for questioning.

Investigators said it appears the victim was shot near Welch and Stephens and then ran to the 700 block of Welch Street, where he was found.

The investigation continues.

If you have any information, contact the Atlanta Police Department at (404) 658-6666 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).

