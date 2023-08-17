9 months later, Clayton County police continue to search for missing 15-year-old

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been nine months since 15-year-old Ivett Hernandez went missing — and police are still working on her case.

On Thursday, Clayton County police issued a Mattie’s Call, or missing alert for a disabled or elderly person, for the teen. Hernandez was last seen at Morrow High School in Ellenwood on Nov. 14, 2022. But police wouldn’t be called to a home in Morrow until a week later, when Hernandez was reported missing, police said.

After investigating, police believe Hernandez may be with a 22-year-old Guatemalan man named Samuel Aguliar.

Hernandez is 5 feet 1 inch tall and has black hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, red shirt and blue skirt.

Police ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

