Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

9 months later, Clayton County police continue to search for missing 15-year-old

Ivett Hernandez was last seen at Morrow High School in Ellenwood on Nov. 14, 2022, police said.
Ivett Hernandez was last seen at Morrow High School in Ellenwood on Nov. 14, 2022, police said.(Clayton County Police Department)
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been nine months since 15-year-old Ivett Hernandez went missing — and police are still working on her case.

On Thursday, Clayton County police issued a Mattie’s Call, or missing alert for a disabled or elderly person, for the teen. Hernandez was last seen at Morrow High School in Ellenwood on Nov. 14, 2022. But police wouldn’t be called to a home in Morrow until a week later, when Hernandez was reported missing, police said.

After investigating, police believe Hernandez may be with a 22-year-old Guatemalan man named Samuel Aguliar.

Hernandez is 5 feet 1 inch tall and has black hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, red shirt and blue skirt.

Police ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Supreme Court of Georgia will decide if Judge Christian Coomer will be removed from the...
Georgia Supreme Court: Appeals court judge should be removed from the bench
FILE - A tassel with 2023 on it rests on a graduation cap as students walk in a procession for...
Georgia nonprofit wants to wipe $30k per student loan borrower for 3 metro Atlanta communities | How to apply
County Clerk Che Alexander, right speaks with Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert...
Court clarifies ‘fictitious’ charging document
The Riddell Team
WATCH LIVE: High school football: 2 big games highlight day 1 of Corky Kell Classic
The scene of a SWAT situation overnight in an Austell neighborhood.
Overnight SWAT situation ends in Cobb County neighborhood

Latest News

Police are looking for 2-year-old Josiah Mitchell, who was reportedly kidnapped in DeKalb...
2-year-old kidnapped in DeKalb County, police say
Some parents in Acworth are worried about sending their kids to a bus stop that they say is on...
Acworth parents very concerned after bus stop moved to highway
The Fulton County district attorney wants to put Donald Trump on trial in Georgia the week...
Fani Willis wants Trump’s election trial to start the week before Georgia’s GOP Primary
Bhavin Patel, 39, of Canton, Ga.
Sonographer charged with sexually assaulting patient in Cherokee County, sheriff’s office says