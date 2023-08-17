Atlanta chefs rally thousands in donations for Lahaina restaurant group

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Relief flies thousands of miles from Atlanta to Maui to support the Lahaina restaurant industry with ties to the Peach State.

Four business partners of the Hana Hou Hospitality Group are from Atlanta. The group runs five restaurants on the island.

Two of the group’s restaurants, Down The Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co, were completely destroyed by wildfires. Mala Ocean Tavern and Duckine have minor damage but cannot operate due to power and water outages.

Caleb Hopkins, co-founder of the hospitality group, previously worked for Buckhead Life Group’s Bistro Niko, Bluepointe, Buckhead Diner, and Atlas at The St. Regis. He said a “miracle” protected the structures still standing.

“The two restaurants are in the middle of the hot zone,” explained Hopkins. “The fire burned all the way around them, but they were left standing.”

Hopkins said more importantly, his 200+ employees have all been accounted for. Now, the company is working to support their workers and community, who have become “ohana” or family.

“The people who have gone through this terrible experience still aren’t getting the help they need from government officials. It’s all people like me, my friends, my coworkers, other people in random industries that have been displaced, that are coming together as a community,” said Hopkins.

A GoFundMe campaign by Hana Hou Hospitality has raised more than $125,000 in one week. Donations from hundreds of helpers will go toward building tiny homes for families in Lahaina. Funds will also go toward food, generators, and other supplies for people in need.

Hopkins hopes to set up his community with long term solutions.

“It’s not just giving people money. Money is temporary,” he said. “We need to get people jobs, get them working, and get them back in routine.”

Routine will likely look different for families impacted by the fires. Hopkins said one of his former cooks will now work as a mechanic – a job in higher demand as the community rebuilds. The new mechanic was able to procure his tools thanks to donations from strangers.

A fifth restaurant within the hospitality group, Pizza Paradiso, is providing meals to those in need.

Amidst the food, supplies, and lodging, Hopkins said his biggest goal is to provide hope.

“People need confidence,” said Hopkins. “It’s a matter of keeping those people until the rebuild is done. A place is just as good as its people – and that’s who is suffering right now.”

