Atlanta musician partners with animal shelter, releases song promoting adoption

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Matt Hobbs, an Atlanta-based songwriter, has released a new song in partnership with Best Friends Animal Society.

Hobbs is the creator of Puppy Songs, a famous collection of songs about life from the perspective of his two dogs, the shelter said. His new song, “If I Were Your Pup,” tackles the serious issue of shelter overcrowding in an accessible — and catchy — way.

“Music and dogs both have a unique way of bringing people together,” Hobbs said. “There are so many dogs in need of homes, so I decided to write one big song to inspire folks to adopt a rescue dog.”

Many animal shelters across the country are experiencing an overcapacity crisis, according to Best Friends Animal Society. The shelter estimates that in 2022, more than 450 dogs were killed in shelters every day because they couldn’t find homes.

That’s why the song and its mission are so important, said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society.

“We are so incredibly grateful that Matt selected Best Friends Animal Society as his partner for this song,” Castle said. “Like the song says, ‘I can’t pay the rent; I can’t help with chores, but I promise I will love you like you’ve never been loved before.’ Matt understands that dogs are our best friends, and they must be adopted instead of being killed for not having a safe place to call home.”

Many animal shelters in metro Atlanta are either at or over capacity. In Fulton and DeKalb counties, two shelters under Lifeline Animal Project had to euthanize more than 100 animals in July.

Best Friends Animal Society is working to make shelters no-kill by 2025.

