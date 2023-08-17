Atlanta organization launches program to help with student loan debt in marginalized communities

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta announced a program to help with student debt in marginalized metro Atlanta communities.

A reverse scholarship will pay off up to $30,000 in student debt for borrowers in three metro Atlanta neighborhoods, which include Fair Oaks in south Cobb, College Park and East Point in south Fulton and the Thomasville neighborhood.

According to the foundation, the focus is to help those in marginalized communities who borrow at higher rates than white communities.

“We will be using these funds to help those that hold student debt that are left behind from some of the government’s programs,” Lauren Thomas Priest, a program officer, said. “This is just one way we’re hoping to close the racial wealth gap in our region and close some of the economic disparities that we see.”

In Georgia, borrowers owe nearly $66 billion in student loans, with the City of College Park ranking 16th in the nation for student debt burden, according to the foundation.

They say on average, graduates in that city owe nearly $29,000 in student debt.

Thomas Priest said payments will go to the student or parent loan providers.

The application for the program is open through Sept.15 on the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta website.

